What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Does Colombia's former President still deserve the Nobel Peace Prize? | Crossing The Line

Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for his efforts to make peace between the Colombian government and the FARC. In an exclusive interview, he reflects on whether he was worthy of the prize, since violence still threatens the country. #juanmanuelsantos #colombia #nobelprize Watch Crossing The Line's latest episode on Colombia's Rebels https://youtu.be/eE9Ld4OeGrs Watch the full interview with Juan Manuel Santos https://youtu.be/KIQPFApHWBg