BizTech Share

China welcomes US talks as new tariffs loom | Money Talks

The US has invited China back to the negotiating table after the two sides failed to reach an agreement during talks last month. Beijing welcomed the move, saying it hoped Washington would create a fair market. But while it looks like the Trump Administration is offering peace, it has not stopped its other plans. Nafisa Latic has more. TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas helped us break down the story. #China #UStariffs #UStalks