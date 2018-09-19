BizTech Share

US still feeling effects of 2008 crisis | Money Talks

September 15 marks the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. It was the fourth largest US investment bank at the time, and its demise is considered one of the defining moments of the 2008 financial crash. The US economy has since staged one of the longest sustained recoveries in its history. But as William Denselow reports, the crisis has left its mark on much of the population. So what have we learned since 2008? Harold James, professor of history at Princeton University specialising in economics, and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas help us answer the question. #USeconomy #financialcrisis #MoneyTalks