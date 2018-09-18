World Share

Destination Europe: Migrants aim for Spain as Italy tightens rules

Europe's efforts to find a solution to the ongoing migrant crisis have been called "pathetic" by the UN. EU leaders will meet in Austria on Wednesday in another attempt to reach a burden sharing policy. With Italy tightening access to it's seaports, Spain has become the preferred destination for the thousands of migrants who continue to cross the mediterranean. TRT World Correspondent Sarah Morice has been to Spain to assess the impact the migration is having on the country. #Migrants #Refugees #Spain