The War in Syria: Idlib residents greet deal with hope, suspicion
02:39
World
A deal between Turkey and Russia to establish a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province - has brought some hope that a humanitarian catastrophe there can be averted. The agreement appears to have stopped a threatened regime offensive in the province - which is the last remaining rebel-held area in Syria. Arabella Munro looks at how those in Idlib are reacting to the deal. #Idlib #Syria #BufferZone
September 19, 2018
