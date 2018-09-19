World Share

Land reform: Promise or peril in South Africa?

Over 25 years since the end of apartheid, Black South Africans make up 80 percent of the population but only own 4 percent of farms and agricultural estates. The new president is considering altering the constitution so land can be taken without compensation. Is this the only way forward? Joining us is Piet Le Roux, Chief Executive of Sakeliga; Ebrahim Rasool, Leading member of the African National Congress party; Peter Dwyer, South African Specialist at Ruskin College; and Chris Vandome, Research Associate at the Africa Programme at Chatham House. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #southafrica #landreform #whitefarmers