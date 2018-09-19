POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea's labour laws hurting small businesses | Money Talks
02:22
BizTech
South Korea's labour laws hurting small businesses | Money Talks
Korean leaders have kicked off their third summit this year. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, hope to revive stalled denuclearisation talks. But both leaders are also looking to bring their economies closer. Moon's approval ratings have slipped after a recent minimum wage hike. He is now hoping North Korean workers could help fill some of the labour shortages his country is facing. Bruce Harrison reports from Seoul, on why Moon's economic policies are drawing criticism. #SouthKorea #LabourLaws #Business
September 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?