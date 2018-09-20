POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Puerto Rico-America's Forgotten Territory: Residents still waiting for home reconstruction
Puerto Rico-America's Forgotten Territory: Residents still waiting for home reconstruction
September 20th marks one year since Hurricane Maria hit the US territory of Puerto Rico. It took more lives than any other natural disaster the US has seen in the last century. While the US Congress has approved a sizable relief package, the Caribbean island is still far from recovery. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Puerto Rico. #PuertoRico #HurricaneMaria #reliefpackage
September 20, 2018
