Fahrelnissa Zeid's Ode to Passion | Exhibitions | Showcase

She was a princess who married into the Jordanian royal family, but more importantly, she was also an artist. Fahrelnissa Zeid created a way to effortlessly fuse Persian, Byzantine, and oriental styles in her paintings, sculptures and collages. We take a look at this trailblazing artist whose singular vision helped create a life as colourful, and at times as salacious, like her work. And to give further insight into the world of painter Fahrelnissa Zeid, Adila Laidi-Hanieh joins Showcase. She is the author of the book titled Fahrelnissa Zeid: Painter of Inner Worlds and she was one of Zeid's students who studied underneath her while she was living in Jordan.