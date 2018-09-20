BizTech Share

Goldman Sachs says it's buying Turkish debt | Money Talks

The Turkish lira is undervalued. But banks still need the government's help to deal with rising bad loans, says Mark Walker, the senior managing director at Guggenheim Securities. Our senior business producer, Mobin Nasir caught up with him on the sidelines of the Istanbul Finance Summit. This year, the theme was trade wars and financing industries. He began by asking him how the investment bank views Turkey's economy. #GoldmanSachs #CurrencyCrisis #Turkey