Should the US sanction the ICC?

15:57
The U.S. has threatened sanctions against the ICC over its potential prosecution of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and because of Palestine's bid to take Israel to the court over its treatment of Palestinians. Is the U.S. defending its sovereignty? Or does international justice hold a double standard to the world's super powers? Guests Alex Whiting – Former ICC investigation and prosecution co-ordinator Stephen Rademaker – Former US Assistant Secretary of State Awol Allo – Lecturer at Keele Law School
September 21, 2018
