Has the US failed Puerto Rico?
Has the US failed Puerto Rico?
It's a year since Puerto Rico was battered by Hurricane Maria, but many parts of the island are still without electricity, and the rebuilding effort is slow. But while the White House blames the local government, Puerto Ricans are pointing their fingers at Washington. So did the Hurricane open up a divide between mainland America and the island, which is American territory? Guests Mayita Melendez – Mayor of Ponce Jorge Rodriguez – CEO of PACIV William Gonzalez – Executive Director of Ceiba #PuertoRico #Hurricane #Maria
September 21, 2018
