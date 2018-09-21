POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN believes US funding cuts to Palestinian refugees is 'politically motivated'
09:55
World
UN believes US funding cuts to Palestinian refugees is 'politically motivated'
The UN relief agency for Palestinians scrambles to fill $300M funding shortfall from the US, its biggest donor. Jordan is hosting a conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27th. Turkey, Japan, Sweden and the EU will cosponsor the event, in hopes of helping UNRWA offset it's $186M deficit by month's end to avoid further cuts to services. UNRWA provides food, schools and clinics to more than 5 million Palestinians living in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank. Guests: Jawad Anani Former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs in Jordan, Elizabeth Campbell Director of the UNRWA in Washington
September 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?