World Share

UN believes US funding cuts to Palestinian refugees is 'politically motivated'

The UN relief agency for Palestinians scrambles to fill $300M funding shortfall from the US, its biggest donor. Jordan is hosting a conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 27th. Turkey, Japan, Sweden and the EU will cosponsor the event, in hopes of helping UNRWA offset it's $186M deficit by month's end to avoid further cuts to services. UNRWA provides food, schools and clinics to more than 5 million Palestinians living in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank. Guests: Jawad Anani Former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs in Jordan, Elizabeth Campbell Director of the UNRWA in Washington