UN General Assembly: Heightened security as world leaders gather
The 73rd UN General Assembly begins on Monday. The theme of this year's session is to make the UN more relevant, as well as to discuss global leadership and responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies. The General Assembly lasts just over a week with more than 100 world leaders in attendance. TRT World's UN correspondent Nicole Johnston reports. #UNGA #WorldLeaders #Security
September 22, 2018
