What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Iran blames Gulf Arab states for an attack on a military parade

"Iran is blaming the US-backed Gulf Arab states for the attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people. The annual military parade marks the anniversary of the beginning of Iran’s 1980-88 war with Iraq. Ahvaz is an oil-rich city that was a front line in the eight-year Iran-Iraq War. It has a presence of a significant Arab minority and it has seen ethnic violence in the past. #Iran #Ahvaz #Gulf"