Maldives Elections: Incumbent Yameen concedes defeat to Solih
02:00
World
Opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has claimed victory in the Maldives' presidential election. Provisional results show he secured 58 percent of the vote. His win has been welcomed by the US and India as his predecessor Abdulla Yameen drew the Maldives closer to China, which has stepped up its presence in the Indian Ocean. Natasha Hussain has more on an election that was seen as a test of democracy for the country. #Maldives #Elections #Solih
September 24, 2018
