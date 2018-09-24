POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Puerto Rico still recovering from hurricane | Money Talks
Puerto Rico is still recovering from last year's devastating hurricane. Tourism is up, but the island's economy is far from stable. Hurricane Maria has worsened Puerto Rico's debt problem, which stands at nearly $74 billion. And as our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, federal aid from Washington is expected to provide only a temporary solution. #HurricaneMaria #PuertoRico #EconomicCrisis
September 24, 2018
