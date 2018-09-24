BizTech Share

Meituan Dianping valued at $55B in IPO | Money Talks

A Chinese company has just been valued at $55 billion after debuting on Hong Kong's stock market. It's called Meituan Dianping, and it aims to address everything the average internet user needs offline. Mostly that's its delivery service, in particular food, but the firm is also known for ticketing, ride-sharing and reviews. And investors seem excited. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong. #HongKong #StockMarkets #Economy