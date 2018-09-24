New York becomes first city to report to UN on goals | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York has become the first city to notify the UN on its progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015 nations around the world pledged to work towards achieving 17 ambitious targets that range from ending global poverty to substantially reducing marine pollution. Officials in New York say they're making strides but TRT's William Denselow takes a look at whether enough is being done to hit these targets by the 2030 deadline. We speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas for more on the story. #NewYork #UN #DevelopmentReports
September 24, 2018
