POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish-owned businesses flourish in Germany | Money Talks
06:51
BizTech
Turkish-owned businesses flourish in Germany | Money Talks
Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was in Berlin for meetings with his German counterpart, a day after he unveiled plans to strengthen the banking sector. As the Turkish lira fell to record lows last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted to see a stable Turkish economy. As TRT World's Auskar Surbakti reports from Berlin, she's not the only one. #Germany #Turkey #CurrencyCrisis
September 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?