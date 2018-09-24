September 24, 2018
08:26
08:26
More Videos
EU leaders says UK's Brexit plan will not work | Money Talks
European Council president Donald Tusk says British Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers plan will not work. Following an informal EU leaders' summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Tusk said May's proposed economic partnership plan undermines the EU's single market. We speak to Paul Whiteley, politics and government professor at Essex University, and TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #Brexit #EU #ChequersPlan
More Videos