POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders says UK's Brexit plan will not work | Money Talks
08:26
BizTech
EU leaders says UK's Brexit plan will not work | Money Talks
European Council president Donald Tusk says British Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers plan will not work. Following an informal EU leaders' summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Tusk said May's proposed economic partnership plan undermines the EU's single market. We speak to Paul Whiteley, politics and government professor at Essex University, and TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #Brexit #EU #ChequersPlan
September 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?