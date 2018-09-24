What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

BizTech Share

EU leaders says UK's Brexit plan will not work | Money Talks

European Council president Donald Tusk says British Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers plan will not work. Following an informal EU leaders' summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Tusk said May's proposed economic partnership plan undermines the EU's single market. We speak to Paul Whiteley, politics and government professor at Essex University, and TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #Brexit #EU #ChequersPlan