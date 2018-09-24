POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey releases medium-term economic plan | Money Talks
Turkey said it will cut spending and take steps to ensure more sustainable growth without runaway inflation. The government announced measures to boost exports and employment under a new five-year economic plan. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more on the story, we speak to Jared Irving, partner at private equity advisory firm, Arch Emerging Markets Partners. #Turkey #EconomicPlan #MoneyTalks
September 24, 2018
