BizTech Share

Turkey releases medium-term economic plan | Money Talks

Turkey said it will cut spending and take steps to ensure more sustainable growth without runaway inflation. The government announced measures to boost exports and employment under a new five-year economic plan. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more on the story, we speak to Jared Irving, partner at private equity advisory firm, Arch Emerging Markets Partners. #Turkey #EconomicPlan #MoneyTalks