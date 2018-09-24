September 24, 2018
UNRWA General Strike: Gaza staff walk out in protest against aid cuts
Thousands of education and healthcare workers at the UN's refugee agency for Palestinians held a general strike in the Gaza Strip. They're protesting against job cuts resulting from the US decision to reduce its aid funding for the territory. The agency announced it was slashing 250 jobs and making a further 500 jobs part time. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #gaza #unrwa #protest
