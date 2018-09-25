POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Who killed Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri?
03:27
World
Who killed Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri?
Who killed fomer Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is the question a UN backed tribunal has been trying to answer since 2005. The special court is due to wrap up proceedings against four members of Hezbollah. The group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has dismissed the tribunal as a US-Israeli plot, refusing to turn the suspects over to authorities. Meanwhile, many of Hariri's supporters have insisted that Hezbollah was behind the assassination the whole time. So can justice be served? Shoaib Hasan reports. #RafikHariri #Lebanon #Amnesty
September 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?