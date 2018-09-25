13th Konya International Mystic Music Festival | Festivals | Showcase

World Share

13th Konya International Mystic Music Festival

At the heart of Anatolia, the city of Konya is also the home of some of the most soothing of spiritual melodies. And to celebrate these sonic treats, the former capital of the Seljuk Sultanate holds an annual Mystic Music Festival. It's one of the most respected events of its kind and we'd like to get you acquainted with the packed 2018 edition. And to talk about the festival and the sema tradition, Mehmet Mithat Ozcakil joins Showcase. He is a third generation dervish, as well as a researcher at the Selcuk University, Institute of Rumi Studies.