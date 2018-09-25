World Share

Sao Paulo Biennial 2018 | Contemporary Art | Showcase

It is a sensitive time for arts in Brazil. After the tragic fire that gutted most of the collection inside the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians are anxious to rebuild what remains of the physical side of their cultural heritage. When it comes to contemporary art, Sao Paulo Biennial is considered the second most important event in the international art world. And now, in its 33rd edition, the biennial has decided to change the way it sees things.