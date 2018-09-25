World Share

Can the UN court give Lebanon justice?

A UN-backed tribunal at The Hague is set to rule on whether four members of Hezbollah are responsible for the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. But will the verdict have any impact? Guests: Kazem Kheir – Former politician with the Future Party Karma Khayat – Vice Chairwoman at Al Jadeed TV Omar Nashabe – Former Consultant for the Special Tribunal on Lebanon #RafikHariri #Un #Lebanon