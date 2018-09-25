World Share

Kavanaugh Controversy: Third woman expected to accuse Kavanaugh

Embattled US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has launched a media offensive to defend himself against multiple allegations of sexual assault. Kavanaugh is President Trump's top pick for Supreme Court Justice. He's always denied any wrongdoing, but now, a third woman is preparing more accusations against him. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has the details. #Kavanaugh #Trump #US