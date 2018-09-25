BizTech Share

Oil prices reach four-year high | Money Talks

Oil prices have reached their highest levels in nearly four years. Big exporters have declined to raise production. And now traders say there's more pain to come for importers, particularly emerging markets already dealing with the rising cost of basic goods. For more on the story, we speak to Derek Brower, managing director of research at advisory firm Petroleum Policy Intelligence. #OilPrices #OilProduction