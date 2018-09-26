POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Konya's Library of Manuscripts | Traditional Art | Showcase
It might be hard to imagine, but there did exist a time before keyboards and touchscreens or even moveable type. Eloquently putting pen to paper to create manuscripts was an art form. These meticulously written documents were often accompanied by often lavish illustrations whose borders were etched in gold leaf. Encompassing everything from mathematical calculations to maps, these were and still are considered sacred pieces of writing. Showcase’s Sharaz Ali takes us to a very special place in Konya, where many of these treasures can be found.
September 26, 2018
