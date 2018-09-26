Leyla Gencer: Primadonna and Loneliness | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Leyla Gencer was known and admired internationally as 'the Turkish diva', thanks to a powerful voice that both inspired and enthralled in equal measure. And she spent most of her life as the ultimate primadonna of Italy's foremost opera house La Scala Theatre. Gencer died in 2008, and a decade on, Istanbul is hosting a special archive exhibition in her honour. Showcase's Miranda Atty has more. #LeylaGencer #Exhibitions #Showcase
September 26, 2018
