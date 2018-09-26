POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is hunger the new weapon of choice in the war in Yemen?
Is hunger the new weapon of choice in the war in Yemen?
The British charity Save the Children warns that now at least five million of Yemen's youngest are facing death from hunger. It comes after fighting between Houthi rebels and Saudi backed forces clashed in Hudaida. The city is responsible for providing food and aid to two thirds of Yemen’s population. But as the fighting goes on, its clear those provisions won't go to those who so desperately need them. Randolph Nogel reports: Disclaimer: This report contains images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
September 26, 2018
