Religion in Schools: Is a major overhaul needed?

A recent UK investigation has called for an overhaul of religious education suggesting it be replaced with a new subject covering religion and beliefs and values. But with so many different cultures and views to consider, who decides what should be taught and how? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Religiouseducation #atheism #religion