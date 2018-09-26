POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN General Assembly: Trump policies cause tensions with US allies
02:35
World
After Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly, all eyes are now on Wednesday's Security Council meeting - which the US President will chair. Unusually for such a meeting, the other permanent members- primarily France, China and the UK do not see eye to eye with the US, especially on the subject of Iran. They want to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive, and oppose US sanctions on Tehran. Francis Collings reports. #UN #ungeneralassembly #trump
September 26, 2018
