World Share

Religious Education: Time for a rethink?

In an increasingly diverse world, religion no longer has the hold on us it once had. Is it time there was a rethink on how religion is taught in our schools? Or in a world of intolerance, is religious instruction more important than ever? Joining us is James Holt, Senior Lecturer of Religious Education at the University of Chester. Alastair Lichten, Head of education at the National Secular Society; Bill moore, Chair of Association for RE inspectors, advisers and consultants; and Farid Panjwani, Member of the National Commission on Religious Education and one of the commissioners of the report. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Religiouseducation #atheism #religion