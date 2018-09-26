POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Moscow's 'blockade' of Sea of Azov angers Kiev
Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Moscow's 'blockade' of Sea of Azov angers Kiev
For four years government forces and Kremlin-backed rebels have been fighting in eastern Ukraine. Now, Russia is being accused of trying to blockade the country. It's had an impact on the Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk, where earnings have fallen by almost a quarter in the first seven months of 2018, compared to last year. Along with Kiev, the European Union and the United States say the strategy is part of Moscow's military expansion in the Sea of Azov. And many are concerned the tensions could escalate. Ruby Zaman has the details. #ukraine #russia #azov
September 26, 2018
