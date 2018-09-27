POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Seljuk architecture in Konya | Architecture | Showcase
02:54
World
Seljuk architecture in Konya | Architecture | Showcase
From monuments, madrasahs, mosques and caravanserais, the city of Konya is unique in its mixing of the modern and the ancient. Here, slick, multi-storey skyscrapers cast shadows onto old stone buildings, with each managing to exist in a kind of architectural harmony. Showcase’s Sharaz Ali went in search of what gives this city its great sense of history, and why some of those buildings are still standing.
September 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?