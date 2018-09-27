World Share

Derya Turkan & Arianna Savall | Music | Showcase

This week, the entire city of Konya is singing and dancing along to the sounds of the Mystic Music festival. Hailing from all over the world, the festival is not only an homage to Mevlana Jellaludin Rumi, but a celebration of the global voice of spirituality. Two performers who embody that spirit joins Showcase: Arianna Savall who plays the harp and Derya Turkan who plays the kemenche. #DeryaTurkan #AriannaSavall #Showcase