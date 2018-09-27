Derya Turkan & Arianna Savall | Music | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
This week, the entire city of Konya is singing and dancing along to the sounds of the Mystic Music festival. Hailing from all over the world, the festival is not only an homage to Mevlana Jellaludin Rumi, but a celebration of the global voice of spirituality. Two performers who embody that spirit joins Showcase: Arianna Savall who plays the harp and Derya Turkan who plays the kemenche. #DeryaTurkan #AriannaSavall #Showcase
September 27, 2018
