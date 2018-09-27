World Share

Why hasn't the United States stopped Afghanistan’s flourishing heroin production?

Afghanistan produces 90 percent of the world's opium, despite the efforts of the United States. Washington is being outplayed by a formidable opponent -- and we're not talking about a militant group, but tens of thousands of poor farmers. They rely on the cultivation of this often deadly drug for their livelihoods. So if a mountain of cash and the world's most powerful military can't solve the problem -- what can? Guests: Mike Vigil Former agent Drug Enforcement Administration Javid Faisal Former deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Chief Executive Parliamentary candidate