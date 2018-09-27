POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How will Iran respond to a deadly terror attack?
24:01
World
How will Iran respond to a deadly terror attack?
Iranian President Hasan Rouhani vowed a crushing response to a mass shooting that killed 29 people during a military parade -- but how can he do that without knowing who's responsible? An Arab separatist group and Daesh both have claimed responsibility. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while the military pointed the finger at the US and Israel. Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor Tehran University Adam Weinstein Policy Associate National Iranian American Council Alex Titus Conservative political activist and a policy advisor American First Policies
September 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?