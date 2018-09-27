BizTech Share

Austerity ignites protests across Argentina | Money Talks

Argentina's president Mauricio Macri says he has a plan to pull the country out of its debt crisis. His government is promising a balanced budget by raising taxes and cutting social spending. But many Argentinians say they are already sacrificing enough, and will not support any more austerity. Mobin Nasir has more. We speak to Fausto Spotorno, chief economist at research firm Orlando Ferreres and Associates in Buenos Aires. #Argentina #Protests #Austerity