Supreme Showdown: Kavanaugh defends sexual assault accusations

In a dramatic day in Washington the Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her 36 years ago have appeared before a Senate committee. Dr Christine Blasey Ford said she was "a hundred percent" sure Kavanaugh was the man who attacked her. Kavanaugh angrily denied the claim. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Kavanaugh #SupremeCourt