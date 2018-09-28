POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Intifada Anniversary: 18 years since second Palestinian uprising
Intifada Anniversary: 18 years since second Palestinian uprising
Friday marks the 18th anniversary of the second Intifada - the start of a more troubled period of relations between Israel and Palestine. In the year 2000, Palestinians were outraged when Israel's then opposition leader Ariel Sharon visited the al Aqsa mosuqe. The event sparked a period of intense violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians that lasted for five years. Caitlin McGee has more from Occupied East Jerusalem. #Intifada #Palestine #Jerusalem
September 28, 2018
