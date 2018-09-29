POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Macedonia Name Deal: Sunday referendum puts name change to voters
02:48
World
Macedonia Name Deal: Sunday referendum puts name change to voters
A major referendum is being held in Macedonia on Sunday to change the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia. It could resolve a long-running dispute with neighbouring Greece over using the name, Greeks say, belongs to their history. If the referendum passes, Macedonia will be able to join NATO and the EU. But as Iolo Ap Dafydd reports, there is some opposition. #Macedonia #NameDispute #Greece
September 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?