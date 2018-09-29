World Share

Macedonia Name Deal: Sunday referendum puts name change to voters

A major referendum is being held in Macedonia on Sunday to change the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia. It could resolve a long-running dispute with neighbouring Greece over using the name, Greeks say, belongs to their history. If the referendum passes, Macedonia will be able to join NATO and the EU. But as Iolo Ap Dafydd reports, there is some opposition. #Macedonia #NameDispute #Greece