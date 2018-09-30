POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises as quake, waves kill hundreds
02:03
World
Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises as quake, waves kill hundreds
Indonesia has declared a two-week state of emergency after the island of Sulawesi was hit by an earthquake and tsunami. The death toll more than doubled on Sunday and now stands at 832. The country's geophysics agency has admitted it failed to detect the tsunami, which struck the city of Palu. The agency says it's nearest tidal sensor is 200 kilometres away and it detected nothing. Rescuers have still not managed to reach another city, Donggala, and hundreds of thousands of people live there. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake
September 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?