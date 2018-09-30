World Share

Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises as quake, waves kill hundreds

Indonesia has declared a two-week state of emergency after the island of Sulawesi was hit by an earthquake and tsunami. The death toll more than doubled on Sunday and now stands at 832. The country's geophysics agency has admitted it failed to detect the tsunami, which struck the city of Palu. The agency says it's nearest tidal sensor is 200 kilometres away and it detected nothing. Rescuers have still not managed to reach another city, Donggala, and hundreds of thousands of people live there. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake