Indonesia Tsunami: President Widodo in Palu inspecting the damage

Indonesia's national disater agency says at least 832 people have been killed in Friday's devastating 7 point 5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami. But there are concerns that death toll could rise dramatically. Officials say many more people are trapped in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in Palu, the quake's epicentre. And rescue teams are struggling to reach remote areas - where the scale of the devastation is only just beginning to emerge. The Red Cross can only estimate that more than 1.6 million people have been affected. The Indonesian president Joko Widodo is in Palu, visiting the quake and tsunami affected areas. Ben Said reports. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake