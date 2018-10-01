World Share

Macedonia Referendum fails to attract voters

A referendum to change the name of Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia has failed to attract enough people at the ballot box in order for it to be valid. Officials say only a third of people voted, well short of the 50 percent needed, but of those, more than 90 percent supported the change. The government says it will still put the vote to parliament. But as Iolo ap dafydd reports, it'll be a tough job getting the name change approved. #Macedonia #NameDispute #Referendum