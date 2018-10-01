World Share

Iraq KRG Elections: Vote underway after parliamentary polls

One of the main parties in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, says it might reject the results of Sunday's parliamentary election. The Patriotic Union of the Kurdistan PUK's decision is based on what it describes as violations in the voting process. Voting in northen Iraq comes a year after the region made a failed bid to break away from the rest of the country. Abubakr al Shamahi reports #Iraq #KRG #Elections