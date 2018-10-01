World Share

Black History Month: Does it need a makeover?

Is Black History Month about the struggles of an entire race or a time to acknowledge their successes? And who gets to decide what represents black history? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackHistory #BlackLivesMatter