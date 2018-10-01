POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Macedonia Referendum: Uncertainty on outcome of the results
02:03
World
Macedonia Referendum: Uncertainty on outcome of the results
Following Macedonia's referendum, both the government and the opposition have claimed victory. Despite a low turnout, the government is hopeful of persuading parliament to ratify its agreement with Greece, and change the country's name to North Macedonia. But if the parliament vote fails, it could trigger another general election, as Iolo a Dafydd now reports from Skopje. #macedonia #Greece #Referendum
October 1, 2018
